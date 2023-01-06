U.S. announces over $3.75B in military aid for Ukraine, European partners

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on the "U.S. Strategy on Global Women's Economic Security," at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 4, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

The U.S. announced an additional $3.75 billion tranche of military assistance for Ukraine and European partners on Friday.

The new package includes a $2.85 billion drawdown from existing U.S. military stocks to provide Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface to air missiles, ammunition, and other equipment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

An additional $225 million in foreign military financing is being provided to Ukraine "to build the long-term capacity and support modernization of Ukraine's military," Blinken said.

Some $682 million is being provided to Washington's European partners to "incentivize and backfill donations of military equipment to Ukraine," he added. The top diplomat did not specify to which countries the funds would flow.

Total U.S. military assistance since President Joe Biden assumed office now stands at $24.9 billion.