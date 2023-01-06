Violence in aftermath of Ovidio Guzman recapture leaves 29 dead in Mexico

At least 29 people have been killed in the aftermath of the violence following the recapture of Ovidio Guzman, a prominent leader of the Sinaloa Cartel and son of the cartel's former leader, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera, according to Mexican Defense Ministry on Friday.

Among the dead are 10 military personnel, and 19 alleged criminal group members, said Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval at a press conference.

Sandoval also said that 35 military officials have been injured and the authorities arrested 21 members of Los Chapitos, a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, which Guzman led.

Authorities also seized four 50-caliber rifles, six 50-caliber machine guns, 26 rifles, two handguns, and 13 vehicles. Sandoval also reported that 40 trucks, 26 of them armored, were destroyed.

On Thursday, the northwestern city of Culiacan was left ablaze following the apprehension of Guzman by Mexican security forces. Local authorities reported shootings, torching of vehicles, and roadblocks carried out by alleged allies of Guzman.

At a press conference, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador championed the effort of the armed forces while lamenting the loss of lives.

"We have had the support of the State Government and municipal and state authorities. All this allowed things not to be more difficult and dramatic, even when there were clashes between crime and the authorities, with the Army, the National Guard, and criminal groups," said Lopez Obrador.