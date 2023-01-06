Zelensky wishes for Ukrainian victory in Christmas message

President Volodymyr Zelensky wished for harmony and victory for Ukraine in his message on Orthodox Christmas Eve on Friday.

"My sincere congratulations to millions of Ukrainian families who gather together today to spend Christmas Eve and meet the first star. It announces the birth of Christ," he said in a statement as Orthodox Christians gear up to celebrate Christmas on Saturday.

He praised Ukrainians for standing by each other and protecting their land, culture, traditions, and faith.

"On holidays, you cannot wear dark or old, worn clothes so that trouble does not come to your home. But trouble came to our home on February 24, 2022, so since then we are not in white clothes and we are fighting against black forces," said Zelensky.

"Guests should be treated with special friendliness and care. Guests, not occupiers. It is forbidden to clean and take out the garbage from the house on a holy day, but we've been fighting against devils and taking out the garbage from our house for more than 300 days in a row," he added, referring to the ongoing war with Russia.

Zelensky concluded with a wish for "victory to the Ukrainian land, and with it-peace and prosperity for thousands of years."