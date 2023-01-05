Norway donates additional artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Norway has sent another 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine to repel Russia's attack, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The shells can be used in several types of artillery, including the M109 howitzers which Norway donated to Ukraine last year, according to the ministry.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said it is critical for Europe's and Norway's security that Ukraine succeeds in repelling Russia's "unfounded attack."

Ukraine, he said, needs international support of military equipment and training and Norway has made substantial contributions throughout 2022.

Gram confirmed that Oslo will continue to support Ukraine in 2023 and "as long as it takes."

According to the ministry statement, the artillery shells are delivered from the Norwegian armed forces' own stock, "taking into account the implications for national preparedness."

Gram also emphasized that Ukraine needs continuous military equipment supply to fight what he referred to as "the Russian aggressor."

"We will look even deeper at what we can donate directly from the Armed Forces or through acquisitions from the defense industry, as well as through combinations of the two sources," said Gram.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war started in February, Norway has donated military support to Ukraine worth approximately 5.4 billion kroner ($629 million), according to a government statement.

The support includes for the purchase of artillery, training of Ukrainian soldiers, contributions to international funds led by NATO, the EU and the UK, and winter equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.