Medvedev says Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles will bring opponents ‘to their senses’

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday said the entering into service of Admiral Gorshkov, a frigate armed with hypersonic Zircon missiles, will bring anyone threatening Moscow and its allies "to their senses."

"The main gift for the New Year with the ammunition load of the Zircon missiles went yesterday to the shores of the NATO countries. The range of their use is 1,000 km (621.3 miles) with hypersonic Mach 9 (nine times the speed of sound) and the ability to use any charge with a guarantee to overcome any missile defense. Let it stand somewhere 100 miles from the coast, closer to the Potomac River. So rejoice! It will bring to their senses anyone who will pose a direct threat to Russia and our allies," Medvedev said in a message on Telegram.

He said Russia will speak to its opponents in "the language of power" by producing more weapons to avenge those killed during Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu participated in the launch of Admiral Gorshkov frigate, which is capable of carrying out pinpoint strikes against land and sea targets.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate entered into service in 2018 as part of the country's Northern Fleet and arrived at the administrative base of the Northern Fleet in the city of Severomorsk in December, after recent scheduled maintenance at the Kronstadt Marine Plant.

Putin announced during an address on July 30 last year that the frigate will be the first to be equipped with the Zircon hypersonic missile system.