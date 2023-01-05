President Erdoğan offers Turkish help to Zelensky for lasting Russia-Ukraine peace

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (L) and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a joint news conference following their meeting at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 3, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Turkish president, in a phone call on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart, expressed readiness to facilitate and mediate the establishment of lasting peace with Russia.

Türkiye is "ready to undertake the task of facilitating and mediating for the establishment of a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The two leaders addressed Türkiye's humanitarian aid and energy support to Ukraine, as well as the developments in the grain corridor, the statement said.

Efforts on the prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv are continuing, Erdoğan noted, expressing his country's willingness for diplomatic contribution to expedite the process for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Ukrainian president's office said in a statement that Zelensky informed Erdoğan "about the risks of escalation on the frontline and stated the need for further strengthening of the Ukrainian army."

Saying the leaders discussed details of security cooperation between the two countries, the statement said Zelensky and Erdoğan "touched upon the topic of nuclear safety, in particular the situation at the ZNPP."

"The President of Ukraine stressed the need for complete demilitarization of the plant," it said.

On the exchange of prisoners of war under Turkish mediation, "Volodymyr Zelensky noted the personal role of his Turkish colleague."

Zelensky "also noted Türkiye's readiness to take part in the implementation of the ten-step peace formula.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest and one of the world's 10 biggest nuclear power plants, has been under Russia's control since last March, soon after the start of the war on Feb. 24, 2022.

Fears of a nuclear catastrophe persist amid reports of shelling around the area.





















