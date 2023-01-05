U.S., Germany intend to send Ukraine armored fighting vehicles: Statement

U.S. Bradley fighting vehicles that will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve wait for an unload in Garkalne, Latvia February 8, 2017. (REUTERS File Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Thursday their intention to provide Ukraine with armored fighting vehicles in the ongoing war with Russia.

Biden and Scholz expressed their common determination in a telephone discussion to continue to provide necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as needed.

"To this end, the United States intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and Germany intends to provide Ukraine with Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles. Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces on the respective systems," according to a joint statement.

The two leaders also affirmed their intention to back Ukraine's urgent requirement for air defense capabilities in the wake of Russian missile and drone attacks against Ukraine's infrastructure.

"In late December, the United States announced its donation of a Patriot air defense missile battery to Ukraine. Germany will join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine," the statement added.