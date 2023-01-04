Kiev reports successful attack on Russian army, dozens killed or hurt

In the occupied city of Tokmak in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya, 80 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in an offensive on Tuesday, the military in Kiev announced on Wednesday.



These figures could not be independently verified.



Both warring parties frequently speak of high casualties on the opposing side.



A spokesperson for the Russian occupation administration of Zaporizhzhya, Vladimir Rogov, claimed that the Ukrainian attack was aimed at the Tokmak district hospital, saying that a military doctor and several patients were killed.



Pictures showed a destroyed building, however, there was no independent confirmation of the information.



For days, Ukraine has repeatedly reported massive attacks on Russian troops. According to Kiev, 400 enemy soldiers were killed in an attack on a Russian military shelter in Makiyivka in the Donetsk region alone, and 500 in another offensive in the village of Chulakivka in Kherson.



Moscow, on the other hand, has so far only reported at least 89 dead in its own ranks with regard to the Ukrainian artillery strikes on New Year's Eve.