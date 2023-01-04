'You speak of human rights, but you let Israel kill with impunity': Belgian politician slams EU 'hypocrisy'

Marc Botenga, a Belgian politician and a member of the European Parliament, accused the EU of hypocrisy in doing nothing about Israel's human rights abuses.

Drawing attention to the Palestinian children that were killed by Israeli soldiers recently, Botenga said that this year Israeli soldiers have assassinated several tens of Palestinian children.

"They continue to destroy Palestinian schools and homes, stealing and occupying ever more land," he added.

He then criticized the European Union for doing nothing against these atrocities, adding "Even worse, it (EU) intensifies relations with Israel."

"You speak of human rights, but you let Israel kill with impunity," he stressed.

"That hypocrisy disgusts me."