France to send light combat vehicles to Ukraine - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that France would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help in the war against Russia, an Elysee official said after a phone call between the two leaders.

"This is the first time that Western-made armoured vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukranian army", the official said.

Speaking to reporters, the official did not give any details about the volume or timing of the planned shipments but said the talks between the two countries would continue regarding the potential delivery of other vehicle types.

The French-made AMX-10 is an armed reconnaissance vehicle with high mobility, which carries four people, according to the French ministry of the armed forces' website.