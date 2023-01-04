TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT ACCUSES WEST OF ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’ ON FREEDOM OF MEDIA

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday accused the West of adopting "double standards" on freedom of media.

Speaking at the 7th Anatolian Media Awards ceremony in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said: "Those accusing Türkiye of censorship remain silent about those (Twitter) doing real censorship.

"We all know that those who have been criticizing democracy, human rights, and press freedom in Türkiye, how fascist they are when it comes to themselves and their interests."

He also criticized those who embraced Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members who published state secrets, posing as journalists.

Referring to the 2013 Gezi Park protests, Erdogan said those who tried to present "looters in Türkiye as heroes, defined the demonstrators as terrorists when similar events took place in Paris."

After the defeated coup of July 15 in Türkiye, in which over 250 people were killed, "those who ruthlessly criticize us have raised a stir in the face of the rumors of a coup in their own country," he said.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.