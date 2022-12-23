YPG/PKK terrorists rape, kill 2 women in eastern Syria

YPG/PKK terrorists raped and killed two women from the Al-Baggara tribe in eastern Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, according to local sources.

The victims were from the province's village of Sur.

The people of the region held the so-called Deir ez-Zor Military Council head and the terrorists with him responsible and staged a demonstration against the YPG/PKK terror group.

Protesters removed the road checkpoints of the terrorist group in Deir ez-Zor's villages of Sur and Hisan Kisre and blocked the entrances and exits.

Parts of Deir ez-Zor east of the Euphrates River are under the occupation of the terrorist group YPG/PKK, while the city center and eastern and western parts of the province are under the control of the Assad regime and Iranian-backed groups.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.