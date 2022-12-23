Türkiye supports normalization between Azerbaijan, Armenia: Defense minister

Türkiye supports efforts aimed at the normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the nation's defense minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event held by the Azerbaijan Embassy in Ankara, Hulusi Akar said Türkiye supports the normalization and recovery between Baku and Yerevan.

"Apart from this, it is against any situation that fuels the deadlock," he added.

Referring to a deal signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia after fighting a 44-day war in September 2020 over Nagorno-Karabakh, Akar said with the signing of the agreement, Türkiye has done "its best to ensure peace and stability in the region and to create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility in the entire Caucasus."

He also emphasized that it is necessary to know that Azerbaijan is right in its cause and it should be clearly revealed everywhere.

Türkiye "constantly brings this up at international platforms, especially NATO platforms, and in bilateral relations," he said.

Besides, the armed forces of the two countries are working hard for the modernization of the Azerbaijani army, Akar said, adding these efforts continue with "great success."

He also said cooperation with Azerbaijan on military training, defense industry repair works, and clearing of mines and improvised explosive devices continue.

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a 44-day war in September 2020 over Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

The war, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal, saw Azerbaijan liberate several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.