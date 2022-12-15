UKRAINES ZELENSKY URGES EU LEADERS TO SUPPLY HIS COUNTRY WITH TANKS

Do not let divisions about other topics obstruct EU support for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has told European Union leaders in Brussels, calling for more tanks and air defence systems.



Support for Ukraine must not depend on "misunderstandings and controversies between some EU member states," Zelensky said - referring to a dispute about global tax agreement - calling on EU leaders to agree on financial aid and end a row about new sanctions on Russia.



Zelensky also urged EU leaders to supply tanks. The first person to do so "will be remembered as one of the most important defenders of freedom in our time," he said.



Ukraine also needs help to buy energy supplies to replace gas destroyed after Russian attacks. The country needs "about 2 billion cubic meters of gas" to compensate for losses, he said.