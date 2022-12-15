US F-35B fighter plane crashes during landing

An F-35B type fighter plane that was making a training flight in the US state of Texas crashed during landing, while the pilot escaped by ejecting the seat.

According to media reports, an F-35B aircraft, which was on a training flight at Fort Worth Joint Air Base, crashed during a vertical landing.

The pilot survived by the seat ejection method.

In the images posted on social media, it is seen that the plane crashed on the runway just as it was about to complete its descent, and the pilot escaped with the seat ejection method.

Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder, on a question about the subject, stated that the plane was not yet delivered to the US government, it was the plane of the manufacturer Lockheed Martin and was just flown by a US army pilot, adding the pilot is in good condition.

F-35B aircraft are frequently on the agenda with their technical failures. Previously, F-35B series aircraft belonging to the USA, Japan, Australia, and England had crashed also.