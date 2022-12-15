Italy, France ready to deliver SAMP/T air defense systems to Ukraine

Italy and France are ready to deliver SAMP/T Mamba air defense systems to Ukraine, according to a statement revealed by the French parliament.

"France and Italy will provide Ukraine with the air defense instruments it requests. This is a very strong request that (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy has made and the Italians have confirmed to us that they are ready to grant it," French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins said, according to the statement released on Tuesday.

At the event on Nov. 9, Poncins noted that Ukraine had also requested other military equipment and instruments, including Leclerc tanks, and added that for such matters, "dialogue takes place directly between the two presidents."

The SAMP/T air defense missile systems were developed by Thales Group and MBDA France and MBDA Italy.



