EU foreign policy chief urges Serbia, Kosovo to ‘go back to dialogue’

The EU foreign policy chief on Thursday urged Serbia and Kosovo to hold dialogue for the normalization of relations.

"In the last days, we have been facing big troubles in north of Kosovo… I ask the leaders of the region to calm down the situation and to go back to the dialogue, which is the only way for the European perspective of Kosovo and Serbia," Josep Borrell said on his arrival for a European Council meeting in Brussels.

Borrell said that the tension needs to be de-escalated.

"It is absolutely important that this kind of troubles stop, the barricades (are) lifted, (to) go back to calm, and go back to discussions - the discussion about the proposal that we put on the table, in order to look for a coherent and permanent solution to the tensions between Pristina and Belgrade," he said.

Gabriel Escobar, the US special envoy, and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak met with Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Pristina on Tuesday and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Wednesday.

The US called for the removal of blockades in Kosovo as the EU announced that it is preparing to send more security forces.

The visits came after Serbs in northern Kosovo blocked main roads to protest the arrest on suspicion of terrorism of former Serb police officer Dejan Pantic, who was part of a mass resignation of Serbs from the security forces in November.

- TENSIONS BETWEEN SERBIA AND KOSOVO

Kosovo, predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. But Serbia has not recognized this and sees its former province as part of its territory.

Tensions between the two flared last month when Kosovo attempted to require ethnic Serbs to change their vehicle license plates that date before 1999 to Pristina-issued plates. The decision led ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to withdraw from all central and local institutions.

A snap election was announced in four northern municipalities for Dec. 18 after ethnic Serb representatives resigned from their posts.

But Kosovo has postponed the elections over security concerns, and the vote will now be held next April.

Earlier this month, some election centers were damaged and shooting was heard in those areas, raising fears of an escalation in tensions.



