Portugal hit by floods after heavy rainfall; Lisbon underwater

Heavy rains have caused flooding in Portugal, especially around Lisbon, where many streets are underwater, according to television reports.



Carlos Moedas, the mayor of the Portuguese capital, spoke of partly "chaotic" conditions, news agency Lusa reported on Tuesday. There had already been flooding last week.



"Never before have we experienced this in such quick succession," Moedas was quoted as saying.



Many roads into the metropolis were impassable because tunnels were underwater. The underground railway was running with restrictions. People were called upon not to leave their homes, if possible.



Moedas stressed that there had been no casualties so far, but that some people had had to be rescued from their homes.



There was also flooding in neighbouring Spain. In Andalusia, roads were underwater.



The heavy rains follow months of drought in Portugal and Spain. Last summer was also one of the hottest since weather records began.



Experts attribute such weather extremes to climate change.

