Erdoğan: Türkiye not to remain silent on terror attacks launched from northern Syria

"Not possible for Türkiye to remain silent on terror attacks launched from northern Syria," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday.

He was speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara before flying to Turkmenistan to attend the first Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan trilateral summit.

Erdoğan said, "It is not possible for Türkiye to remain silent on terror attacks launched from northern Syria," without specifying the date for a possible land operation across the border into northern Syria to eliminate the threat.

Türkiye will never compromise on terror attacks, Erdogan said, adding that he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to take steps along these lines, referring to Sunday's phone talks between the two leaders on the 2019 Sochi deal.

"Unfortunately we face a threat from terrorists, and recently it has grown sharply," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.

Erdoğan is set to attend the first summit between the leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan in the western Turkmen city of Awaza.

Trilateral summit, natural gas, and cooperation

Erdoğan said the trilateral summit is mainly aimed at taking steps on natural gas, adding: "My wish is that we bring Turkmen natural gas to our country through the Caspian Sea."

Erdoğan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Turkmenistan's Serdar Berdimuhamedov will meet to address steps to further deepen cooperation between the three countries in all areas, particularly in trade, energy, and transportation.

At the summit, the leaders will sign several agreements meant to strengthen cooperation.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will accompany Erdoğan to attend a trilateral foreign ministers meeting during the summit.