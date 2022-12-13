Number of carbon monoxide poisonings on the rise in Ukraine

The number of carbon monoxide poisonings in Ukraine has risen recently - as people are forced to use generators and wood-burning stoves to deal with power outages caused by Russian attacks, and some are used improperly - according to officials.



In November alone, 368 cases of poisoning were reported, among them 92 children, a civil defence spokesperson, Olexander Khorushnyi, said in Kyiv on Tuesday.



Among those reported cases, there had been 20 fatalities, he added.



Statistics from the first week of December indicated 97 poisonings, among them 25 children, and 14 deaths, Khoruzhnyi continued.



He urged owners of generators not to use them indoors and to seek help from professionals in setting them up.



Due to targeted Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy network, long power cuts are a daily occurrence in most parts of the country.



Private households make do with generators where possible. Heating is also often provided the old-fashioned way, with wood or coal.