Zelensky says swathe of Ukraine contaminated with mines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called for long-term help in clearing his war-ravaged nation of mines and other unexploded ordinance, which he said now cover an area roughly the size of Cambodia.

In a video address to New Zealand's parliament, Zelensky described Russia's nearly year-old invasion as an "ecocide" that would have lasting impact and implored Wellington and others to step up aid.

"As of now, 174,000 square kilometres (67,000 square miles) of Ukrainian territory are contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance" Zelensky told lawmakers.

That is an area roughly the size of Cambodia, Syria or Uruguay.

Zelensky urged New Zealand -- whose military has extensive experience in mine clearing -- to help lead the clean-up effort.

"There is no real peace for any child who can die from a hidden Russian antipersonnel," he said.

He added that both the Black Sea and the neighbouring Sea of Azov are also littered with mines "and have lost hundreds of thousands of living creatures, those who died as the result of the hostilities."

The Ukrainian leader has addressed dozens of foreign parliaments over the last ten months, seeking to sustain and strengthen a global coalition in support of Ukraine's defence efforts.

New Zealand has so far supplied modest amounts of equipment and military training for Ukraine's war effort.

New Zealand has sent over 100 military trainers to Europe to give the Armed Forces of Ukraine advice on soldiering and infantry fighting.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated New Zealand would be willing to help with the cleanup effort and in rebuilding the country.

"We are with you as you seek peace, but we will also be with you as you rebuild," Ardern said.

New Zealand's government on Wednesday pledged a further US$2 million in humanitarian aid to help Ukraine through the winter.

It also highlighted sanctions imposed a day earlier on Iran -- which has provided Russia with scores of drones that have attacked Ukrainian towns and infrastructure.