Woman gives birth to surprise baby on KLM flight from Ecuador

A young woman unexpectedly gave birth to a baby while on board a KLM flight from Ecuador to Amsterdam last week, the Dutch hospital that treated the passenger said.



A few hours before landing on Wednesday, the woman experienced pain in her abdomen and went to the toilet. There, after a few short contractions, she gave birth to her son, the Spaarnse Gasthuis hospital said, adding that she had no idea she was pregnant.



On the plane were two doctors and a nurse from Austria who were able to provide assistance. According to the hospital, the mother named her son after one of the people who came to her aid: Maximilian.



The mother was taken to the hospital after landing at Schiphol Airport.



Both mother and son are doing well, reported Spaarnse Gasthuis, which also arranged for the necessary papers so she can continue her journey to Madrid as originally planned - now with a child in her arms.



The airline confirmed the incident to the ANP news agency.



