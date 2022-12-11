Give Ukraine long-range weapons to end war: Boris Johnson

In order to put a stop to the war as soon as possible, Ukraine needs to receive superior weapons, especially long-range missile systems, Boris Johnson said.

Drones, anti-aircraft missiles, aircraft, armoured cars, tanks, and long-range systems like ATACMS should all be included in the arsenal, he suggested.

He stated in the Wall Street Journal that "the world can't continue to watch as the Ukrainians are terrorized with missiles and drones."

"The courage required to prevail is possessed by the Ukrainians. They've made it clear. All they require is the tools."

Despite his suggestion that the de facto borders existing prior to the Russian invasion on February 24th, when Russia already controlled some portions of Ukrainian territory, could serve as a starting point for negotiations, he added that Ukraine should not be expected to cede land in exchange for a peace agreement.

According to the Ukrainian government, it wants to recapture all of its territories.