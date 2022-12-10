Türkiye marks International Human Rights Day

Despite nearly a three-quarter century since the UN adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, the world continues to be scene to human rights violations and humanitarian crises, the Turkish foreign minister said on Saturday.

Congratulating the Human Rights Day of the Turkish nation and the world, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a statement noted the ongoing human rights violations and humanitarian crises in many regions globally.

"These violations and crises pose threat not only to the countries they live in, but also to world peace and stability," he said.

Noting that ensuring peace and stability in the world is closely related to the dissemination of practices based on respect for human rights, Çavuşoğlu said it is also related to the development of opportunities and capabilities to effectively combat human rights violations and humanitarian crises in different regions.

He also urged international community to use all means for the common welfare and happiness of humanity.

"The constructive, remedial, and precautionary roles and efforts of global and regional organizations are needed more than ever," he added.

Affirming that Türkiye resolutely continues its efforts to protect and develop the rights of its citizens and the millions of migrants it hosts, Çavuşoğlu further said his country continues to set an example to the international community with its fight against all kinds of human rights violations, including Islamophobia, xenophobia, and racism across the globe.

The Turkish minister expressed hopes for a world with human rights based on universal values, peace and justice to prevail all over the world, and a strengthened rule-based order.

International Human Rights Day has been observed every year on Dec. 10 since 1948, when the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.