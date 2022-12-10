4 dead, thousands displaced as Cyclone Mandous hits southern India

At least four people died after Cyclone Mandous made a landfall in the town of Mamallapuram in India's Tamil Nadu state late Friday, causing heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister M K Stalin told reporters on Saturday that 181 houses had been damaged while over 200 relief camps were set up as rescue and relief operations continued.

In the state capital Chennai, civic body personnel were engaged in removing the fallen trees. The authorities are also working to improve the power situation in the city, which remained suspended in many parts of the city.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagan Singh Bedi said at least 300 trees were uprooted and many electric polls damaged due to the cyclonic storm.

Heavy rainfall was also witnessed in the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh, where rivers overflowed, roads submerged and traffic was disrupted.