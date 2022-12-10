German chancellor Scholz says he will continue to talk to Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday said he would continue to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

"We have completely different opinions. However, I will continue to talk to him because I want to experience the moment when it is possible to get out of the situation (ongoing war in Ukraine). And that's not possible if you don't talk to each other," Scholz told an event in the German city of Potsdam.

Recalling that his phone calls with Putin are always polite and sometimes in German language, Scholz said: "He simply wants to conquer part of Ukrainian territory by force. This is the case despite high Russian losses, which could be up to 100,000."

Scholz last spoke to Putin on Dec. 2 and condemned Russian airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. He also renewed his call for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Scholz has held several telephone conversations with Putin since Russia's war began on Feb. 24. The contacts have drawn some criticism, but the German chancellor says talks are necessary to end the war.