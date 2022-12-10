 Contact Us
News Europe Despite Hungarian veto, EU moving ahead with aid package for Ukraine

Despite Hungarian veto, EU moving ahead with aid package for Ukraine

Originally designed as an aid package that would have required unanimous support from all 27 European Union countries, it was redesigned as grants guaranteed by individual member states - as opposed to the EU budget - to get around Hungary's veto.

DPA EUROPE
Published December 10,2022
Subscribe
DESPITE HUNGARIAN VETO, EU MOVING AHEAD WITH AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE

Despite Hungarian opposition, EU member states voted on Saturday to free up €18 billion ($19 billion) in loans to help Ukraine bear the costs of holding up under Russia's invasion, according to sources familiar with the talks.

Originally designed as an aid package that would have required unanimous support from all 27 European Union countries, it was redesigned as grants guaranteed by individual member states - as opposed to the EU budget - to get around Hungary's veto.

Budapest has sought to slow down some of the EU's work in recent months amid a fight that has seen the EU withhold billions from Hungary because of concerns that it it not adhering to the rule of law.

The measure is expected to come before the European Parliament in the coming weeks.