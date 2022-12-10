Number of media workers killed on the job up by over 40% year-on-year

The number of journalists and media workers killed while doing their job in 2022 has increased by more than 40% compared to last year, according to a new report released Friday.



The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) says that 67 media professionals were killed on the job in targeted attacks so far this year - up from 47 in 2021 - a reversal of the decline seen in recent years.



"The surge in the killings of journalists and other media workers is a grave cause of concern and yet another wake-up call for governments across the globe to take action in the defense of journalism, one of the key pillars of democracy," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said in a statement.



The war in Ukraine, civil unrest in Haiti, as well as the work of criminal organizations in Mexico were major contributors to the spike in cases, said the Brussels-headquartered group that represents around 600,000 journalists in 146 countries.



The group also warned of growing violence against journalists in Colombia, which threatens to make the South American country "a killing zone for journalists and media workers once again and shattering the prospects for media freedom following the political settlement to end decades of bloody civil war."



Overall, the deadliest country for media personnel was Ukraine, with 12 reported fatalities, while North and South America was the deadliest region, with 29 deaths.



The report, released on the eve of the United Nations' Human Rights Day, also shows that "political repression has reared its ugly head" in 2022, recording at least 375 media professionals - 10 more than last year - who are currently in prison for doing their job.



"These figures make for grim reading and cast serious doubts on the political will on the part of governments to address such grave threats to media freedom," Bellanger said.



The group is demanding "immediate action" from the international community to protect journalists across the world.



"The failure to act will only embolden those who seek to suppress the free flow of information and undermine the ability of people to hold their leaders to account, including in ensuring that those with power and influence do not stand in the way of open and inclusive societies," Bellanger added.









