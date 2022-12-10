Minister of Foreign Affairs Çavuşoğlu Addressed to World from "TRT World Forum 2022"

The second day of the TRT World Forum 2022, "Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities", opened with the speech of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu during the first session titled "Conflict Resolution and Peace Building: Shaping the Future of Global Leadership".

"Our efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war are recent precedents"

Çavuşoğlu noted that the world is in an era of crisis and that conflicts have become more complex, multi-layered and widespread with technological development and globalisation, and mentioned Türkiye's recent diplomatic and global peace efforts. Stating that Türkiye maintains a high profile as a mediator or facilitator from Somalia to Venezuela, from the Balkans to the Middle East, and further continued:""Our efforts in the Russia - Ukraine war are recent examples. According to our experience, at the heart of a successful mediation effort lies trust, leadership and the ability to deliver."

Stating that geography is destiny, Minister Çavuşoğlu said, " Our geography taught us to always remain vigilant and be prepared for the effects of various conflicts. That's how we became a resilient society. No matter what happens, we do not fall, but move on. Without President Erdoğan's leadership in diplomacy, the extension of the Grain Corridor Deal or prisoners' exchanges wouldn't have been possible."

"Russia and Ukraine know that Turkey is a reliable country"

Speaking at the session "Conflict Resolution and Peace Building: Shaping the Future of Global Leadership", the General Coordinator of SETA, Burhanettin Duran said that problem solving position of Türkiye was born out of necessity. Duran recalled that the new security structure needs to be revised, adding that " Türkiye has built good relations with Russia and Ukraine. Building this trust for both sides is an element that needs to be realised before the problem starts. Both countries know that Turkey is a reliable country, which points to Turkey's multilateralism."

"EU does not answer some geopolitical questions"

In the session "European Security and the Future of Transatlantic Relations" Neil Melvin, Director of International Security Studies at RUSI, said the European Union and the European structure are changing: "The EU does not answer some geopolitical questions. It is a strong market and a major economic actor, but it struggles to be an external security actor."

"We are planning an Africa Forum with TRT"

During the session "Digitalisation: A Rewarding Challenge for Public Broadcasting?", Grégoire Ndjaka, Chief Executive Officer of the African Broadcasting Union, explained that the global perception of Africa has always been based on hunger, war and disease, but the people working to develop Africa have been ignored. He announced that Africa's breakthroughs would continue in digitalisation and collaboration with TRT: "As the African Broadcasting Union, we are establishing a new news agency in Algeria. With this agency, we will inform people exactly what is happening in Africa. For this reason, we are happy to collaborate with TRT. Together with TRT, we have started planning the Africa Media Forum."

"Islamophobia and discrimination will decrease if people start learning about religion and Islam"

Speaking at the panel "Islamophobia Today: Right-Left Convergences", Anti-Islamophobia Activist Marwan Muhammed said, "The media is very influential in shaping people's ideologies and perspectives. If people start to learn about the religion and Islam, Islamophobia and discrimination will decrease."







