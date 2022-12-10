 Contact Us
Serbia to ask NATO to deploy Serb military, police in Kosovo - Vucic

Vucic told a news conference in Belgrade that he would make the request in a letter to the commander of the NATO force KFOR, even though he was certain it would be rejected.

Published December 10,2022
Serbia will ask NATO peacekeepers to let it deploy Serbian military and police in Kosovo, in line with the provisions of a UN Security Council resolution which ended a war there in 1999, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

Vucic's remarks came after a spate of incidents between Kosovo authorities and Serbs who constitute a majority in northern Kosovo.