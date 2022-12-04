Lithuania sends two more repaired howitzers to Ukraine

Lithuania has sent two more self-propelled howitzer 2000s back to Ukraine after repairing them.



The tanks were delivered together with ammunition, the Defence Ministry in Vilnius said on Saturday evening.



Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Twitter in late November that the two howitzers were being repaired in the EU and NATO country.



There has been a maintenance centre for combat vehicles in Lithuania since the summer, founded by two major German arms manufacturers, Kraus-Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall.



Lithuania has now repaired six howitzers, Anusauskas said.



The Defence Ministry reported around €2 million ($2.1 million) have been allocated for repair purposes.



The two returned howitzers were initially supplied by Germany and the Netherlands as military aid to Ukraine, which has been defending itself against the Russian invasion since February.



The ammunition comes from the Lithuanian military, which also uses the howitzer 2000s in its arsenal. Lithuania's security council decided in November to deliver the ammunition to Kiev.



