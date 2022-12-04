Russia gearing up for 'massive attack' on Ukraine, warns official

Russia is getting ready for a "massive attack" on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, according to a Ukrainian official.

"We understand that a massive attack is being prepared and is possible any day … Remember that neither day nor night matters to the enemy. Their task is terror," Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, told Ukraine's Channel 24 on Sunday.

She said Ukrainian authorities are taking necessary precautionary measures.

"For almost two weeks, the enemy has not launched massive missile strikes. However, this pause may end at any time," she said, adding that the Ukrainian military is beefing up protection at power plants and other critical infrastructure.

Gumenyuk said Russia has also ramped up its presence in the Black Sea.

"There are 21 ships, including four carriers of Kalibr-type missiles, with a total of 24 missiles. Since there are also two submarine carriers, it makes it difficult for us to detect missile launches, so air raid alarms should be taken very seriously," she said.