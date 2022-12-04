EU President sparks controversy comparing Ireland to Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen, the top European Union diplomat, potentially caused a diplomatic dispute with the UK by comparing Britain's rule in Ireland to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech to the Irish Parliament in Dublin to celebrate Ireland's 50 years of EU membership, the President of the European Commission made a controversial comparison.

Von der Leyen said: "I want to focus on five Irish virtues that will help our union confront our shared challenges. First, the Irish passion for freedom. This country understands what it means to fight for the right to exist."

She continued: "Today, another European nation is striving for independence. Of course, Ireland is far from the front lines in Ukraine. But you understand better than most why this war is so important to all of us. Like our friends in Eastern Europe, you know that in Ukraine, more is at stake than the future of one country."

Her remarks could strain relations at a time when discussions are ongoing about revising the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol trading arrangements.

Former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg commented about her comments, saying: "It's incredible that Ursula von der Leyen would say something so undiplomatic, unwise, and incorrect."