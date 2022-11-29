Presidential board discusses 2023 Türkiye elections

The Presidential High Advisory Board on Tuesday discussed the upcoming 2023 elections under the chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan and members of the board held a three-hour closed-door meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara where they discussed Türkiye Century vision, according to a statement by Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

The board pointed out that Türkiye has experienced the most stable political period in the history of the Republic in the last 20 years, according to the statement.

The president said that they have designed the vision of the Century of Türkiye as the century of sustainability, peace, success, trust, stability, production, efficiency, power, digital, communication, science, development, peace, values, righteousness, compassion, independence, future and the youth.

Late October, Erdoğan, the chairman of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, unveiled a series of programs, projects, and targets ahead of the next year's presidential and general elections as the country prepares to celebrate its centennial in 2023.