MOLDOVA BRACES FOR MORE BLACKOUTS DUE TO RUSSIAS MASSIVE ATTACKS ON UKRAINE

Moldova braces for more blackouts due to Russia's 'massive' attacks on Ukraine

A damaged residential building is seen following a Russian strike in the town of Vyshgorod on the outskirts of Kyiv on November 23, 2022. (AFP)

Moldova's government has warned of more possible nationwide blackouts because of Russian attacks on neighboring Ukraine.

Electricity supply could be disrupted throughout the country on Tuesday and Wednesday "due to the possible massive missile attacks by Russia on Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said in a Telegram post.

He said emergency services are on alert and urged citizens to be prepared for any interruptions.

Large parts of Moldova were left powerless last week following Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, drawing scathing criticism from President Maia Sandu.

"Russia has left Moldova in the dark. Russia's war in Ukraine kills people, destroys residential buildings, and energy infrastructure with missiles," Sandu said in a Facebook post on Nov. 23.

"We can't trust a regime that leaves us in the dark and cold, that purposely kills people … No matter how hard it may be now, our only way, the future path of the Republic of Moldova, must remain towards the free world," she added.