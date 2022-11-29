Estonia to vote in March in shadow of Ukraine war

Estonia goes to the polls in March next year to elect a new parliament, with the Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas currently ahead in pre-election opinion surveys.



President Alar Karis has set the date for the election as March 5.



Around 900,000 people are eligible to vote in the elections, which are conducted over the internet. Estonia was the first country in Europe to introduce digital voting in 2005. Voters will be able to post their ballots before polling day.



The Russian invasion of Ukraine is set to be a key issue in a country that shares a border of almost 300 kilometres with Russia.



Currently second in the opinion polls is the right-wing populist Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), followed by the centre-left Estonian Centre Party.



























