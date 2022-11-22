Magnitude 7 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

A powerful earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

A magnitude 7 earthquake hit 19 kilometers (11 miles) southwest of Malango, Solomon Islands, at a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles), said the US Geological Survey.

Earlier, media reports said that authorities issued a tsunami warning soon after the quake for the capital Honiara and surrounding areas, but later it was lifted.

"There is no tsunami threat to the Solomon Islands but expect unusual sea currents around most coastal water," said Solomon Islands Meteorological Service in a Facebook post.

"People are also advised to be vigilant as aftershocks are expected," it added.

Photos shared by locals on social media showed damage to properties.

However, no casualties have been reported by officials so far.

"There have been 16 other earthquakes of magnitude 6.5 or larger within 250 km (155 m) of this event since 2000. The largest was a magnitude 7.8 earthquake located about 215 km (133 m) southeast on Dec. 8, 2016," according to US Geological Survey.