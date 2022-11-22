Türkiye 'certainly' has right to defend itself against terror threats, says White House

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP File Photo)

Türkiye is facing a terror threat on its southern border and has the right to defend itself, the White House said Tuesday.

"Turkey does continue to suffer a legitimate terrorist threat, particularly to their south. They certainly have every right to defend themselves and their citizens," National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, told reporters.

He said the U.S. has concerns about cross-border operations, which he said would affect the fight against the Daesh/ISIS terror group carried out by another terror organization, PKK/YPG.

The operations "might force a reaction by some of our SDF partners, that would ... constrain their ability to continue the fight against ISIS," Kirby added.

Ankara this week responded to a Nov. 13 Istanbul terror attack by destroying targets of the terror organization with an air operation in northern Iraq and Syria.

Early Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the YPG/PKK terror group which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

The air operation followed the terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and left 81 injured.

"We know the identity, location, and track record of the terrorists. We also know very well who patronizes, arms, and encourages terrorists," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in northeastern Artvin province.

Türkiye has done its part by respecting every agreement on the security of its border with Syria, he said.

"Hopefully we will root all the terrorists out as soon as possible," added Erdoğan.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.