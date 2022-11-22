PROTECTING BORDERS IS TÜRKIYES LEGITIMATE RIGHT: MINISTER

Türkiye has the legitimate right to defend its borders and nation, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Tuesday amid the country's latest air operation in northern Iraq and Syria.

"States and countries are legitimate, (but) terrorist organizations are illegitimate. States have only one responsibility which is to maintain public order.

"... They wanted to establish a state of terror around us, and we cannot allow this. Protecting our borders and our nation is our responsibility and our duty to our country and nation. This is the legitimate right of every country and every nation," Soylu said at a news conference with his German counterpart Nancy Faeser in the capital Ankara.

Early Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group YPG/PKK which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

The country's air operation followed a YPG/PKK terror attack on Nov. 13 on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and left 81 injured.

"Innocent people were killed on Istiklal Street. ... NATO stood up because two bombs dropped on Poland. People cannot be discriminated against based on their geography, language, religion, and the regions they live in," Soylu said.

He added that Türkiye wants the terrorist organizations around its region to be reacted in the same way the terrorist attacks in Germany or anywhere in Europe are responded.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

Soylu said he "positively" discussed with Faeser several issues, including the fight against terrorism, migration, and drugs.

Faeser, for her part, said bilateral cooperation in the areas of internal security, terrorism, organized crime, and migration is important.

Germany is one of the countries that recognized the PKK as a terrorist organization, she said, adding that Berlin is in solidarity with Türkiye in fighting terrorism.

"Of course, we welcome Türkiye's efforts and initiatives in the fight against terrorism with great understanding, due to the situation it is in.

"However, it should be noted that in all these matters, it is necessary to take into account the proportionality of the measures taken and the steps taken in a struggle, the protection of civilians and we believe that it is necessary to be sensitive especially in terms of not escalating violence," she added.

The minister also said Türkiye is under huge burden as it hosts 4 million refugees and provides humanitarian support to them.