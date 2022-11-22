Cuban leader to visit Türkiye for talks

Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Tuesday will pay a three-day visit to Türkiye to have talks on bilateral relations between the countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will welcome Bermudez in the capital Ankara, and the leaders will discuss the steps to enhance bilateral cooperation, Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Within the scope of the visit, which corresponds to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Cuba, the leaders will also be expected to exchange views on the regional and global issues, particularly Latin America and the Caribbean, it added.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Cuba were established in 1952. Türkiye opened its first embassy in the Caribbean in Havana in 1979.