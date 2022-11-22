Athens worried by Egypt-Türkiye rapprochement: Greek media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as they attend reception hosted by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AA)

Greece is worried as Egypt and Türkiye continue to mend ties, with the leaders of those two countries engaging in a brief yet warm exchange earlier in the week while Athens' relations with Ankara remain frosty, local media reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shook hands and chatted with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the two met in the Qatari capital Sunday on the sidelines of the opening of the World Cup.

While concerned, Athens is continues working to boost "already close bilateral relations" with Cairo, the Greek daily Kathimerini reported on Tuesday after the meeting, described as a "fresh beginning" in Türkiye-Egypt ties.

The daily also underscored Türkiye's role in securing and extending the landmark Black Sea grain deal, which cleared the way Ukrainian food exports, as a factor in the rapprochement between Ankara and Cairo.

Imported grain plays a profound role not only in the nutrition of the population but also in the political stability of the country, it added.

Claiming that while Egypt and Türkiye remain at odds over Ankara's role in Libya, the daily said that the two sides were still seeking ways to improve bilateral cooperation.