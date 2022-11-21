Erdoğan signals possible ground operations into northern regions of Syria and Iraq to clear terror elements

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has signaled a ground operation to northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat.

"First of all, this operation in northern Iraq and northern Syria is not an operation that was carried out with random thought by saying 'who would say what?' or 'how would that happen?'

ERDOĞAN: IF SOMEONE DISTURBS, TURKIYE WILL MAKE THEM PAY THE PRICE

"As we've said before if someone disturbs our country and lands, we will make them pay the price. So, there are terrorist organizations in our south that are planning many attacks or that carry out such attacks and pose a threat (to Türkiye)," Erdoğan on Sunday told reporters on the presidential plane returning from his Qatar trip.





Erdoğan's remarks came after Türkiye launched early Sunday the Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group YPG/PKK that has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on the Turkish soil.

"This is not limited to just an air operation," Erdoğan stressed, adding that the relevant units will do their consultations and take steps accordingly.

Türkiye's air operation followed last Sunday's terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed at least six people and left 81 injured.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said the operation was carried out in line with the right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

ERDOĞAN: DOZENS OF TERROR TARGETS DESTROYED DURING CROSS-BORDER AIR OPERATIONS

Erdoğan said nearly 70 aircraft, including armed drones, took part in the operation, and added that a total of 89 terror targets, including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, and ammunition depots were destroyed.





"At this point, 45 terrorist targets at a depth of approximately 140 km (87 mi) in northern Iraq, and 44 targets at a depth of about 20 km (12 miles) in Syria were hit," he added.

Asked if Türkiye talked about this operation with Russia and the US, Erdoğan said: "We have not had any conversations with (US President Joe) Biden or (Russian President Vladimir) Putin regarding this operation. However, both Biden and Putin already know that we can do such things in this region at any time."

Türkiye is with the US in NATO, Erdoğan also said, noting, however, that Washington has unfortunately sent thousands of equipment, ammunition, and weapons to the terror zones in Syria.





ERDOĞAN AND PUTIN AGREE TO PRODUCE FLOUR IN TURKIYE FROM RUSSIAN WHEAT

Erdoğan said he had agreed with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to produce flour in Türkiye from Russian wheat and send it for free to the least developed countries in order to ease a global food crisis.

Last week, a deal was extended for four months that allows Ukraine to export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports, though Russia said its own demands were not yet fully addressed.



