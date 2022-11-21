Serbia, Kosovo fail to agree over car plates issue, says Serbian president

Serbia said Monday that it and Kosovo were unable to reach an agreement to resolve a dispute related to car license plates after a series of meetings in Brussels.

"Sleepless nights and certainly many difficult days are ahead of us," President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters in Brussels after a meeting in which the two sides failed to ease rising tensions of the matter.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo have risen since ethnic Serbs in Kosovo withdrew from all central and local institutions in protest over Pristina's decision to replace old car license plates issued by Serbian authorities with those from Kosovo.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held an emergency meeting focused on dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo to discuss how to find a solution to the car license plate crisis.

Vucic underlined that the Serbian side was "completely constructive" during the talks, insisting on the "implementation of the signed agreements that were changed ten times."

He accused Kosovo of refusing to "accept anything," adding that "they always added something that was clearly not possible."

Vucic said Serbia would adhere to a request by Borrell for Belgrade not to issue new license plates and for Pristina not to apply fines to owners of vehicles with Serbian license plates.

The Serbian president is expected to address the nation on Monday night regarding the meeting.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states including the U.S., UK, France, Germany, and Türkiye recognizing it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbor.

However, Belgrade continues to regard it as its territory.

On Monday, the second phase of Kosovo's decision on the re-registration of vehicles is expected to begin, with the owners of vehicles with Serbian license plates to be fined €150 (about $153.50).

Pristina said it will start issuing fines this month to Serb drivers using old pre-independence plates and will confiscate vehicles with outdated registration numbers after April 21, 2023.

For his part, Borrell said Vucic had accepted a proposal presented by European negotiators to him and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who had rejected the compromise. The deal could have avoided a risky situation in the north of Kosovo, Borrell added.

He called on Kosovo to immediately stop further activities related to the re-registration of vehicles in the north of the country.

"I repeat, I expect Kosovo to immediately suspend further stages related to re-registration in the north of Kosovo," Borrell said.

The EU official added that this would allow the parties space and time to look for a sustainable solution.

The bloc's spokesperson, Peter Stano, also criticized the Kosovar side, saying that not agreeing on the proposed deal sent a very negative signal.

"I will inform European Union member states, foreign ministers, and our partners about the unconstructive behaviour of parties and complete lack of respect for their international legal obligations, and this goes in particular for Kosovo," said Stano.

The EU and NATO have urged both Serbia and Kosovo to refrain from unilateral actions and resolve outstanding issues through dialogue.

Brussels has facilitated Serbia-Kosovo dialogue designed to ease tensions and resolve bilateral issues, one of the requirements for full-fledged EU membership.







































