News World Zelensky calls for unity among NATO democracies

Zelensky calls for unity among NATO democracies

"I call on them to do everything to ensure that our community is never weakened," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to a plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid on Monday, according to simultaneous translation.

DPA WORLD Published November 21,2022 Subscribe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a giant screen as he delivers a speech during NATO Parliamentary Assembly annual session held in Madrid on November 21, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed the need for unity among democratic NATO countries against the Russian invasion of his country.



"I call on them to do everything to ensure that our community is never weakened," he said in a video address to a plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid on Monday, according to simultaneous translation.



Zelensky reiterated his country's desire to become a member of the EU and NATO.



The consequences of the Russian attacks for the Ukrainian civilian population are so severe that Russia should be branded a "terrorist state" by all parliaments, Zelenksy said.



Founded in 1955, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is not a formal body of the defence alliance, but a legally independent association of the parliaments of the member states and associated countries.











































