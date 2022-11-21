Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Swedish ambassador over terrorist propaganda in Stockholm

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden's ambassador to the country on Monday over terrorist propaganda was projected on the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, according to diplomatic sources.

Staffan Herrstrom was summoned to the ministry in the capital Ankara after elements affiliated with the PKK terror group projected statements and photographs containing terrorist propaganda and insulting images against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the embassy's chancellery building, the sources said.

Turkish officials conveyed Ankara's condemnation of the act and its request for an investigation into the incident to Herrstrom, according to the sources.

They added that officials stressed "our expectation that the perpetrators of this unacceptable act be identified, the necessary measures are enacted, and concrete steps are taken in light of the commitments in the Trilateral Memorandum."

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in June, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine.

However, Türkiye voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

A trilateral memorandum at the NATO summit signed among the countries in June stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the YPG/PYD, the PKK's Syrian offshoot, or to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) -- the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.