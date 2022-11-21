8 dead as truck ploughs into religious procession in India

At least eight people, including children, were killed and several others injured after a truck rammed into a religious gathering in the country's Bihar state, according to officials on Monday.

Local police said the incident happened in the state's Vaishali district on Sunday night.

"Eight people have died, including six who are below the age of 18," Vaishali's Superintendent of Police Maneesh told Anadolu Agency.

He said the people had gathered in front of a tree on the roadside to offer prayers when a truck hit them. A rescue operation was launched soon after the incident and those injured in the incident were shifted to the hospital for treatment, said the officer.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the accident "saddening" and announced compensation to the kin of each deceased.

"Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi's office tweeted.

Meanwhile, several people were injured in the western state of Maharashtra after a tanker crashed into several vehicles on Sunday night.

Local news agency Press Trust of India said at least 24 vehicles "were damaged after a truck lost control on the downward slope of a bridge," in which several persons suffered injuries as well.