Several Turkish security personnel injured in rocket attack on border province of Kilis

2 Turkish soldiers and 6 special operations police were injured by an apparent terrorist rocket attack into southeastern Türkiye, near a border gate with Syria, according to initial reports on the ground.

The rocket fired by members of the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria fell in the Oncupinar Border Gate area in the Kilis province. The terrorist YPG/PKK has illegal hideouts across the border in northern Syria where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

A large number of ambulances and security forces were dispatched to the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.



