NATO envoys to hold 'emergency meeting' Wednesday on Poland incident: official

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will hold urgent talks Wednesday with alliance ambassadors over the deadly blast in Poland, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary General will chair an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors tomorrow to discuss this tragic incident," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.

Unconfirmed allegations are circulating in Polish media that the explosion was caused by two stray Russian rockets that crossed into Poland from Ukraine.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO was monitoring the situation and was closely consulting with allies.



"Important that all facts are established," Stoltenberg posted on Twitter after speaking with Polish President Andrzej Duda.