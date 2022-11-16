Iran releases two Greek oil tankers seized months ago, Athens says

Iran has allowed two Greek tankers detained by the Revolutionary Guards since May to continue their journey, Greek state television reported on Wednesday citing the government in Athens.



A dispute broke out between Athens and Tehran seven months ago after Greek authorities seized the tanker Lana, which was loaded with Iranian oil.



In response, Iran detained the Greek oil tankers Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior in the Gulf, which have now been released, the report said.



The Lana, which was sailing under the Russian flag at the time, had sought refuge near the Greek island of Euboea on April 14 due to a heavy storm in the Aegean Sea.



Greek authorities discovered that the ship was carrying Iranian oil. US authorities reportedly asked Greece to detain the tanker due to US sanctions imposed on Iran.



The oil had been pumped onto another tanker and the ship was to be taken to the United States. However, the Greek judiciary decided in June that this would not occur.



The Lana left the bay off the Greek port of Piraeus on Wednesday.



