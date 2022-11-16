G-20 calls for Russia’s ‘complete, unconditional withdrawal’ from Ukraine

In a joint declaration, G-20 member states on Wednesday called for Russia's "complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine."

The declaration, adopted at the G-20 Bali Summit in Indonesia, said that "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine," and that the war is "causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy - constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks."

"It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability," G-20 members said.

"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be of war," it added.

The group also welcomed the agreements signed in Istanbul that were brokered by Türkiye and the UN, "to ease tension and prevent global food insecurity and hunger in developing countries."

"We emphasize the importance of their full, timely and continued implementation by all relevant stakeholders," it added.

Expressing "deep concern" over the challenges on "global food security exacerbated by current conflicts and tensions," G-20 pledged to "protect the most vulnerable from hunger by using all available tools to address the global food crisis."

On facilitating humanitarian supplies, the group called on UN member states and other stakeholders "with available resources to provide in-kind donations and resources to support countries most affected by the food crisis, as required and based on assessed needs by governments of affected countries."

The G-20 nations underlined the urgency to "rapidly transform and diversify energy systems, advance energy security and resilience and markets stability, by accelerating and ensuring clean, sustainable, just, affordable, and inclusive energy transitions and flow of sustainable investments."

The group further expressed commitment to achieving "global net zero greenhouse gas emissions/carbon neutrality by or around mid-century, while taking into account the latest scientific developments and different national circumstances."

"We are committed to reinforcing international trade and investment cooperation to address supply chain issues and avoid trade disruptions," it said.

It also stressed commitment to "support the full inclusion of migrants, including migrant workers, refugees, in our recovery efforts, in the spirit of international cooperation and in line with national policies, legislation, and circumstances, ensuring full respect for their human rights and fundamental freedoms regardless of their migration status."

On social justice and protection, the G-20 vowed to "continue our work to integrate persons with disabilities, women, and youth across sectors and levels in pursuit of an inclusive labor market."

It also pledged to accelerate the process toward the Antalya Youth Goal by 2030, which aims to create both more and better job opportunities for young people.

The 17th G-20 Leaders' summit was held on Nov. 15-16 under the team of Recover Together-Recover Stronger in Indonesia's Bali.